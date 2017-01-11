Juanita Stone

Juanita Stone, 92, of Fairfield, formerly of Douds and Keosauqua died at 11:15 A.M. Tuesday January 10, 2017 at Parkview Care Center in Fairfield. She was born November 20, 1924 in Hamburg, WI to John C. and Hazel M. Bennett Brown and married Lonnie Stone August 31, 1941 in Memphis, Mo. He died February 2004.

Juanita grew up in Fairfield and attended Fairfield High School until she was married. After Lonnie and Juanita were married they lived in Douds and Floris areas. She was a member of Bethel Worship Center, Douds where she taught bible school when it was Bethel Methodist Church and had been a member of the Legion Auxiliary in Selma. Juanita enjoyed quilting, bingo, baking and cooking, loved her rose bushes and spending time with all of her family.

She is survived by three sons, Lonnie E. Stone (E’Lynne) of Woodburn, Charley Stone (Deb) of Batavia and Harley M. Stone of Ottumwa, four daughters, Shirley White (Jack) of Troy, Roberta Ludwick (Butch) of Warsaw, IL, Cindy Brown of Keosauqua and Kathy Humble (Chub) of Agency, a son-in-law, Larry Goodwin of Ottumwa, 23 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny Droze and Paul Brown, two sisters, Doris Smith and Bertha Fisher, two daughters, Mary E. Goodwin and Carol Ehret, a grandson, Tony Elder and a great-great-granddaughter, Zylar Payne.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. Saturday January 14, 2017 at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua with Pastor Danny Carey officiating. Visitation will open at 3 P.M. Friday with family present 5-7 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Leando Cemetery, Douds. Memorials to Hospice Compassus may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 600 Long Street, Batavia, IA 52533