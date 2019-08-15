Juanita “Blondie” Gholson

Juanita “Blondie” Gholson, 96, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Park Place Elder Living Center in Mt. Pleasant.

A Requiem Holy Eucharist will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michaels Episcopal Church in Mt. Pleasant, with Rev. Kenneth Messer and Rev. Wayne Kamm officiating. Burial will be in the Oakland Mills Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until service time at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Oakland Mills Cemetery, Salem Crew Public Library or to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in her memory.

