Joseph Robert “Joey” Lampe,

Joseph Robert “Joey” Lampe, 47, of Augusta, Iowa, passed away at 9:43 p.m., Monday, January 4, 2021, in the Emergency Room at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa. He was born on December 12, 1973, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Gerald and Lucia (Maurer) Lampe. On March 2, 2007, he married Nicole Hayes-Underwood in Keokuk, Iowa. Survivors include his wife: Nicole of Augusta; one daughter: Martha (Brendon) Bell of Fort Madison; one son: Garry Lampe of Keokuk; three grandchildren: Greyson Bell, Brantley Bell and Kaidan Lampe; father: Gerald Lampe of Augusta; three sisters: Kim (Tracy) Douglas of Willard, Missouri, Janel (Duane) Souder of Donnellson and Linda O’Donnell of Burlington; two brothers: Chris (Heather) Lampe of Fort Madison and Kenny Lampe of Ohio. Also surviving are his dear friends: Matt and Kim Bell and Shawn and Ashlee Fuller.

He was preceded in death by his daughter: Haley Lampe; mother: Lucia Lampe; father-in-law: Garry Underwood and grandmother: Janet Yossett.

Joey worked as a mechanic and was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics, four wheeling, “Fortnite”, going to karaoke, pool nights and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established in his memory and can be sent to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 22, West Point, Iowa 52656.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.