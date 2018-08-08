Joseph “Joe” Rex

Joseph “Joe” Rex, 78, of Bonaparte, Iowa passed away August 6, 2018 at home. He was born on March 18, 1940 on the family farm in rural Bonaparte, Iowa to Leonard and Anna (Wenke) Rex. Joe attended Thomas Jefferson “Jaybird” country school thru the middle of 4th grade. Joe graduated from Bonaparte School in 1957. During high school, Joe was a member of band, yearbook, drama club, basketball and baseball. Joe was also a 4-H member. Joe married Sue (Dresser) Rex on January 1, 1961.

Joe served in the United States Air Force February 1960 thru February 1964. Joe served 15 months in Formoso (Taiwan). Joe taught himself to play the guitar during his time in the service. After his honorable discharge he returned to Bonaparte to farm. In addition to maintaining the family farm, Joe worked for Heatilator in Mt Pleasant, and for Fruehauf Corporation in Ft Madison Iowa for over 30 years. He was a supporter of the NRA, Ducks Unlimited, and was a member of Farm Bureau. He was an avid sportsman and greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing and trap shooting. Joe loved playing cards, especially Pitch and Euchre. Joe loved dogs and horses, he even used a team of horses to farm as a young man. Joe enjoyed spending time outdoors, going to wildlife preserves, and showing his grandchildren how to hunt, fish and enjoy nature.

Joe is survived by Sue Rex of Bonaparte, six children, Ray Rex of Bonaparte, Iowa, Teresa (Melvin) Green of Bonaparte, Iowa, Sandra (Adam) Adair of Murchison, Texas, Barbara (Matt) Williams of Hawkins, Texas, Laura Rex of Big Sandy, Texas, Ken Rex of Springfield, Missouri; 14 grandchildren, Jordan Rex, Eva Rex, Ashley Green, Makayla Green, Zachary Adair, Brandon Adair, Savannah Williams, Sierra Williams, Ezekiel “Zeke” Williams, Sophia Williams, Karina Moody, Kyleigh Moody, Nathaniel Rex, Kaylee Rex; and 3 brothers, John (Carolyn) Rex of Fulton, Missouri, Jim (Dixie Wenke) Rex of Bonaparte, Iowa, Jay Rex of Bonaparte, Iowa; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Anna Rex; and a sister-in-law, Linda K Rex.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Bonaparte Baptist Church in Bonaparte Iowa with Pastor Gordon Hawkins officiating. Burial with military rites will follow the service in Bonaparte Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Bonaparte Baptist Church fellowship hall.