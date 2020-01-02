Joseph Charles Papaccio

Joseph Charles Papaccio, 68, of Bonaparte, Iowa passed away at 5:47 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa.

He was born on July 7, 1951, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Samuel Daniel and Sophia Lorraine (Depto) Papaccio.

Joseph is survived by his niece: Linda Mishaka of Chicago, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Samuel and Sophia and one brother.

Joseph was the manager at El Jardin restaurant in Chicago. He enjoyed caring for his animals. He moved to Van Buren County following a liver and kidney transplant in 2010. His move to Van Buren County and living a slower paced life helped increase his life on earth.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

