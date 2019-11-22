“JOIN US IN PLEASANTVILLE”

MOUNT PLEASANT TO HOST SECOND ANNUAL HOLIDAY PARADE

MOUNT PLEASANT— The Grinch is on his way back to Mount Pleasant! Come see him the second annual Holiday Parade on Thursday, December 5 at 5:00 pm in downtown Mount Pleasant . You might see the Grinch wandering around downtown, but Santa will be sure to save the day as he arrives to greet the kids at the end of the parade!

“We had so much fun with the kids last year. so we want to make this Holiday Parade an annual event” said Kristi Ray of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance. “This parade celebrates everything that makes Mount Pleasant special.”

This year’s parade is a time to celebrate our people. Al and Melinda Huisinga will serve as this year’s Grand Marshalls. We have students and community leaders from all over Henry County. We have business entries that will light up the skies with decorated vehicles. We have queens and kids, golf carts and firetrucks. And of course, there will be music. Some of the Iowa Wesleyan University music students will be in the parade and the Mount Pleasant Middle School band club has a special treat for all to enjoy.

The parade will begin on Jefferson behind the Methodist Church and will head south on Jefferson to Monroe Street. They will turn and go one block east to Main Street. The parade proceeds back north to the church and will end at Saunders Street. The beautiful Central Park in downtown Mount Pleasant will be the perfect place to watch for Santa to arrive!

If you would like to be in the Holiday parade, please contact the Chamber office for details. Also, the Chamber is looking for convertibles and trucks to carry some of our dignitaries. Please contact Kristi Ray at the Chamber of Commerce if you can help.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance includes the Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Mount Pleasant and Henry County Tourism.