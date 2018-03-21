Join Fort Madison Main Street for the Quilt Walk April 2nd through April 30th

Join Fort Madison Main Street for the Quilt Walk April 2nd through April 30th in Downtown Fort Madison. Visitors can view these beautiful works of art and learn the history behind their creation while these quilts are on display in over 30 downtown businesses! Be sure to get your punch card from Fort Madison Main Street or participating businesses. When you are finished visiting participating shops, submit your punch card to Fort Madison Main Street for a raffle drawing.

Throughout month of April, Main Street will also be celebrating our historic downtown with an online promotion! Each week starting April 2nd, Fort Madison Main Street will be posting a photo on their Facebook page of a historic piece in one of our downtown businesses. Participants will have to figure out the location, and take their own photo with the historic piece in the background. Participants will then have to post the photo on Main Street’s Facebook page to be entered into a drawing. Each week’s contest will open on Monday at 10 am and close on Saturday at 6 pm. There will be a prize for each week’s winner. Winners will be announced on Mondays at 9:00 am.

For questions or if you are interested in having your quilt displayed in a downtown business during the event, please contact Cassie Gilbert by calling Fort Madison Main Street at 319-372-5471 or by email at cgilbert@fortmadison.com. Information can also be found on Facebook at “Fort Madison Main Street” or on the Fort Madison Partners website, www.fortmadison.com.