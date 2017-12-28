Join a First Day Hike on New Year’s Day

DES MOINES – What’s the best way to spend New Year’s Day? Take a First Day Hike in one of 27 participating Iowa state parks! Hikers can expect to be surrounded by the quiet beauty of nature in winter, and experience spectacular views, beautiful settings and the cultural treasures offered by Iowa’s state parks. All 50 states are hosting hikes as part of America’s First Day Hikes initiative. In its seventh year, the national event encourages everyone to celebrate the New Year with a guided outdoor exploration. “We are excited to host First Day Hikes again as part of this effort to get people outdoors and into our parks,” said Todd Coffelt, chief of the Iowa DNR’s State Parks Bureau. “These hikes are a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and welcome the New Year with friends and family.” Last year, more than 1,200 people began the year in an Iowa state park, hiking more than 1,100 total miles. Staff and volunteers will lead free, guided First Day Hikes in Iowa’s 27 participating state parks. Some hikes will include wildlife viewing and hot beverages. Hikes will average one to two miles or longer depending on the location. Details about the hikes can be found at www.iowadnr.gov/firstdayhikes. To see a comprehensive national map of First Day Hikes, visit www.stateparks.org Participants are encouraged to share their adventures on social media with #FirstDayHikes or #iowastateparks. Iowa First Day Hikes will take place at the following 27 state parks: NORTHWEST Big Creek State Park Dolliver Memorial State Park Gitchie Manitou State Preserve Ledges State Park Lewis and Clark State Park Prairie Rose State Park Springbrook State Park Stone State Park SOUTHWEST Green Valley State Park Lake Anita State Park Viking Lake State Park Waubonsie State Park Wilson Island State Recreation Area SOUTHEAST Elk Rock State Park Honey Creek Resort State Park Lacey-Keosauqua State Park Lake Darling State Park Lake Wapello State Park Walnut Woods State Park NORTHEAST Bellevue State Park Cedar Rock State Park Maquoketa Caves State Park Mines of Spain State Recreation Area Pikes Peak State Park Pine Lake State Park Volga River State Recreation Area Yellow River State Forest “America’s State Parks provide havens for young and old alike to discover the tranquility and beauty of nature through outdoor recreation,” National Association of State Park Directors Executive Director, Lewis Ledford said. “Hiking offers inspiring ways to improve your physical and mental health, while exploring beautiful public lands in every state.” Last year, more than 62,000 people took part in guided hikes that covered over 114,165 miles on 1,300 different hikes across the country. Media Contact: Todd Coffelt, Chief, State Parks Bureau, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, 515-725-8485