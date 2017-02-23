Join 100 Plus Women Who Care

The Blackhawk Chapter of 100 Plus Women Who Care will gather tonight (February 23) at 5:30 pm at Catfish Bend in Burlington. All women in Southeast Iowa are invited to attend whether you wish to participate in tonight’s meeting and fundraising or if you just wish to know more about this unique organization. The more women who join the more money is raised each quarter for area non-profits.

100+ Women Who Care: Blackhawk Chapter serves non-profit organizations in Southeast Iowa in the area surrounding Mt Pleasant, Burlington, Fairfield, and Ft Madison.