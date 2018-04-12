Johnny Woline

Johnny A. “Chip” Woline, 60, of Coralville, IA, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at his residence after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. A memorial has been established for IMPACT, a University of Iowa sponsored mental health care outreach program. Condolences and memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 656, Mt. Pleasant, IA. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.