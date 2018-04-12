Johnny Woline

Johnny WolineWritten by Anna Greiner on April 12, 2018
Johnny A. “Chip” Woline, 60, of Coralville, IA, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at his residence after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. A memorial has been established for IMPACT, a University of Iowa sponsored mental health care outreach program. Condolences and memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 656, Mt. Pleasant, IA. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.