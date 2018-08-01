John W. Geiger

John W. Geiger, 47, of Burlington, IA, passed away Monday, July 30, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Visitation begins at noon on Monday, August 6, 2018 with family present from 5 p.m. until the Memorial Service at 6 p.m. at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family in John’s memory. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born March 3, 1971, in Topeka, KS, John William Geiger II was the son of John Wayne and Gail Ann (Towne) Geiger. He graduated from Harmony High School in 1989 and attended Southeastern Community College in Burlington completing the auto body/repair program.

He married Cathy French in 1995 and they later divorced. John was currently engaged to Angie Delgado.

John worked at various jobs including both the Walmart Store and Distribution Center in Mt. Pleasant, the Walmart Branson West Store in Branson, MO, Harper Brush in Fairfield, IA as a machine operator, and most recently at Winegard in Burlington, IA as a press operator.

The Pittsburg Steelers and St Louis Cardinals were John’s favorite sports teams. He also enjoyed fishing, bowling league, motorcycle riding, working on race cars, and cheering for NASCAR especially his favorite driver Rusty Wallace. John was a volunteer for the Hillsboro Fire Department for many years and his favorite activity was time with kids, especially his grandkids.

John is survived by his beloved finance Angie Delgado and her 4 children of Burlington, IA; a daughter Cheyenne (Greg) Connolly of Salem, IA; a son, John W. Geiger III of Salem, IA; Siblings, Connie (Steve) Langiano of Branson MO, Tarrant (Danielle) French of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Cheryl (Charlie Ryan) Lennie of Burlington, IA; four grandchildren, Shawna Connolly, Olivia Connolly, Norah Dillon and Nevaeh Dillon; his parents, Gail (Ron) Burch of Ft. Madison, IA and John W. Geiger I of AZ; and grandparents, Jim and Peggy Burch of Ft. Madison, IA and Sharlene Oetinger of Topeka, KS.

Preceding John in death was a great grandmother, Opal Ireland; and two grandchildren Gabriel Collins and Ayden Connolly.