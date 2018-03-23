John Ronald Keller

John Ronald Keller, 87, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 3:17 a.m. Thursday, March 22, 2018, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa.

Born May 18, 1930, in Powell, Wyoming the son of Fred Jasper and Blanche Pearl (Earhart) Keller. On January 21, 1949, he married Mary Gwynn Johnson in Billings, Montana.

Survivors include his wife: Mary of Donnellson, Iowa; six children: Rhonda (Tom) Shouf of Chicago, Illinois, Stanley (Kathy) Keller of Kokomo, Indiana, Mickey Keller of Fort Madison, Iowa, James (Cyndi) Keller of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Calvin (Kimberly) Keller of Morning Sun, Iowa and Teddy (Bob) Calkin of Cody, Wyoming; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren (two great-grandchildren on the way); one sister: Beverly (John) Gibson of Powell, Wyoming and two brothers: Ben (Joyce) Keller of Powell, Wyoming and Jerry Keller of Mesa, Arizona. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son: Mark.

Ron attended Embury United Methodist Church. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 33 since 1960 and was very involved in their activities. Ron taught primitive woodworking and he was also involved in the “Explorer Post 1847” for twenty-six years at the Old Threshers Reunion. He enjoyed working with young people, they often referred to him as “Papa”.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 25, 2018, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 26, 2018, at Embury United Methodist Church in rural Donnellson, Iowa with Pastor Peg Ellingson and Nancy St. Clair officiating.

His body will be entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Homes for cremation following the service.

Memorials have been established in his memory for Backpack Ministry at Embury United Methodist Church.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.