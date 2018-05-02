John Rae Smith

John Rae Smith, 80, of Liberty, Mo., passed peacefully into eternal sleep on April 15, 2018, at his residence. Born on March 29, 1938 in Britt, Iowa, Rae was the son of Richard and Esther(O’Brien) Smith.

In 1955, he graduated from Wesley High School. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force. In 1958, he was Honorably Discharged.

On April 17, 1961 he married Sandra Michelson in Klemme, Iowa.

Rae was predeceased by his parents; brother, Gary Smith; infant daughter, Glenda; and grandson, Wyatt Smith.

Rae is survived by his wife, Sandy; sister, Kaye Studer of Camas, WA; children, Perry(Nikki)Smith, Waterloo, IL; Carmen(Kelly)Miyoshi, Mt. Pleasant, IA; Jon Jay(Tina)Smith, Crab Orchard, KY; Todd Smith, Liberty, MO; Chris(Michelle)Smith, Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Glenda Miyoshi, Dakota Smith, Jordan Miyoshi, Tyler Smith, Dani Marie Smith, Hunter Smith, Montana Smith, Dalton Smith, and Logan Smith; great-grandchildren, BayLee Smith, and Rylin Salyers.

There will be a graveside Celebration of Life held on May 19, at Glen Ridge Cemetery.