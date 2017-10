John “Pete” Phelps

John “Pete” Phelps, 91, of Eloy, AZ, formerly of Hillsboro, IA, died Tuesday, October 3, 2017, in Arizona.

A visitation, will be held on Thursday, October 19, 2017, from 12:00 noon until 7:00 p.m., at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant, IA. The visitation will be in conjunction with the visitation for his sister, Helen Mathews. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.