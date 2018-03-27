John Lee Kite Jr.

John Lee Kite Jr., 76, of Cantril, Iowa passed away on March 26, 2018 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on July 9, 1941 to John Joseph Kite Sr. and Verna Derr Kite in Keokuk, Iowa. To this union two children were born, John and William. John Joseph Sr. later married Florence Hargrove and she had two daughters, June and Peggy. Verna later married Don White and they had four children, Gary, Barb, Cathy and Linda.

John was united in marriage to Carolyn Atterberg on March 19, 1960. Together they raised two children, Mick and Vicki Sue. John worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 30 years and farmed on the side. He loved hunting, fishing and a good laugh. John was known for his jokes and dry sense of humor. He was dedicated to his family and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 58 years, Carolyn; a son, Mick (Sheri Newlon) Kite; a daughter, Vicki Sue Kite; five grandchildren, Tiffanee Kimball, Khela (Steven) Lovell, Taylor (Missy) Oaks, Camila (Josh) DaVolt, John Quintin (Vannia) Kite; 12 great-grandchildren, Brian, Austin, Ben, Kaleb, Christian, Jake, Olivia, Dawson, Wyatt, Mel, Leah, Mia; a brother, William Kite; three sisters, Barb Barnes, Cathy (Charlie) Cole, Linda (Richard) Mulholland; and a step-sister, June (Bill) Batten.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; infant brother, Gary White; and a step-sister, Peggy Fellows.