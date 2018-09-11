John L. “Jack” VoylesWritten by Theresa Rose on September 11, 2018
Mr. John L. “Jack” Voyles, 83, of New London, died Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Great River Hospice House, West Burlington surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday at 11:00 at Elliott Chapel with Pastor Kathleen Moore officiating; military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 9:00 until the time of the service. According to his wishes, his body will be cremated following the services and inurnment will be at a later date. A memorial has been established.