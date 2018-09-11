John L. “Jack” Voyles

Mr. John L. “Jack” Voyles, 83, of New London, died Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Great River Hospice House, West Burlington surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday at 11:00 at Elliott Chapel with Pastor Kathleen Moore officiating; military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 9:00 until the time of the service. According to his wishes, his body will be cremated following the services and inurnment will be at a later date. A memorial has been established.