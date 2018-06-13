John Glick

A graveside service for John D Glick, 75, of Hillsboro,will be held Sunday, September 2, 2018 at 4:00 PM at the South Gingerich Cemetery in rural Kalona. John Glick died Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at the Keosauqua Health Care Center. Memorial donations can be given to the Hillsboro Christian Church.

John D Glick was born September 1, 1942 in Kalona, Iowa, the son of Daniel and Malinda (Yoder) Glick. He was self employed all of his life as a truck driver, auctioneer, and in real estate and antique sales. He was a member of the Hillsboro Christian Church and enjoyed spending time at the Keosauqua Sale Barn and also loved animals; especially miniature horses.

Survivors include four children: Gail (Lesia) Glick of Belton, SC., Kathy Glick and fiance’ Willie Tyson of Keosauqua, Jody (Galen) Forristall of Limon, CO., Reece Glick of Belton, SC., nine grandchildren: Justin, Rebekah, Kevin, Sara, Andrea, Maci, Brent, Kenneth and Coedy, and four great grandchildren: Haylee, Adara, Marshall and Kinly Jo. Also surviving is one sister Elva (Sam) Gingerich of Crofton, KY.

Preceding John in death were his parents and three sibilings: Harley Glick, Elsie Beachy and Enos Glick.