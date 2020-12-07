John “David” Starman

John “David” Starman, 72, of Mt. Pleasant formerly of Burlington passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

David was born on July 14, 1948, in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Harvey & Martha (Steffener) Starman.

He is survived by his son, Jeremy (Jessie) Starman of Cleveland, Ohio, two grandchildren, his two brothers, Robert (Shirley) Starman of Mt. Pleasant and Dennis Starman of California and his companion of 10 years, Gloria Goodwin of Mt. Pleasant.

David is preceded in death by his parents and 12 brothers and sisters.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant and no services are planned.

