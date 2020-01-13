John Dale Lambert (final arrangements)

John Dale Lambert, 82, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He was born on September 30, 1937, in Burlington, Vermont, the son of James Edgar & Ruth Marguerite (Furlong) Lambert. John attended Burlington High School and then UVM on a sports scholarship. John had been recruited by the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox until a double knee injury sidelined his baseball career. John went on to begin a career with General Electric and went on to work in numerous locations throughout the United States. After leaving General Electric he went on to work overseas in the United Kingdom, Japan and other European/Asian Countries. After his retirement John did consulting work, specializing in logistics, troubleshooting and engineering.

John was united in marriage to Peggy Ann Turnbaugh. From this union, he is survived by his children, John (Sandy) Lambert of Ft. Madison, Kelley (Ernie) Manning, JC (Lisa Enke) Lambert, and Daryl (Desi) Lambert all of Mt. Pleasant. John was also married Sandi Lee Bott-Kremholz and he is survived by his children from this union, Brian (Amber) Lambert of Bonny Lake, Washington, Jeff Lambert of Tacoma, Washington and Cari Lambert of Burlington, along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

John is preceded in death by his parents, both wives, Peggy and Sandi and one brother.

Cremation has been entrusted to Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. A private service for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family would like memorials directed to the Henry County Health Center for the family waiting room (M204).

The family would like to thank Henry County Health Center for their care of John and compassion during the family’s time of need.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.