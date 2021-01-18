John D. Denly

John D. Denly, 68, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 12:00 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021, at the Keosauqua Health Care Center in Keosauqua.

He was born on September 8, 1952, in Farmington, Iowa, the son of Gerald Denzel and Dorothy Gwendolyn (Schau) Denly.

Survivors include his two brothers: Robert Denly of Farmington and Bill (Emma) Denly of Farmington. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two borhters: Dean and Richard “Dutch” Denly.

John worked at the Lee County Activity Center in Montrose. He enjoyed listening to music and playing cards.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington.

A memorial has been established in his memory for the Keosauqua Health Care Center and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa 52625.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com. Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements.