John Christian Hinkle

John Christian Hinkle, 90, of Wayland, died Monday, April 3, 2017 at the Parkview Home in Wayland. A funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Friday, April 7, 2017 at the Independent Bible Church in Wayland. Burial will follow at the Green Mound Cemetery near Trenton. Visitation will be from 6-8:00 PM Thursday, at the Independent Bible Church. Beatty Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be designated to Hospice Commassus, the Independent Bible Church or the Parkview Home.

John was born June, 15, 1926, the son of Clarence and Nina (Egli) Hinkle. He attended White Oak and Elm Country schools in Henry County, Iowa. John was a farmer who worked second jobs at the Mt. Pleasant Co-op, Peterson Implement Company and the Henry County Road Department. He was a member of the Independent Bible Church of Wayland. On April 3, 1945 John married Helen Leola Hulme. To them were born sons Gary and Steven (Jo Ann) Hinkle and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. On June 19, 1981 John married Dorothy Davison Wagner. Surviving step sons are Leslie (Sandy) and Larry (Marsha) Wagner and a step daughter Linda Wagner Boulton, along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Preceding John in death were his parents; Clarence and Nina (Egli) Hinkle; his brother Harold (Ellen) and Lloyd (Imogene) Hinkle, his sister Mary Hinkle (Eugene) Reighard and his wives Helen (Hulme) Hinkle and Dorothy (Davison, Wagner) Hinkle.