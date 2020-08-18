John Charles Westercamp

John Charles Westercamp, 82, of rural Bonaparte, Iowa, passed away at 6:05 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home.

Charlie was born on September 9, 1937, in Mahaska County, Iowa, the son of John H. and Elsie (Triplett) Westercamp. On June 29, 1963, he married Ethel Grace Miller in Tacoma, Washington.

Growing up on his parent’s farm near Bonaparte, he attended a one room school and graduated from Bonaparte High School. After Charlie completed his service in the United States Army, he and Ethel lived and worked in Burlington, Iowa before buying their first farm near Farmington, Iowa. Charlie produced feeder pigs, had a cow-calf herd and at times a sheep flock. He was a member of the Bonaparte Baptist Church, former member of the Farmington Assembly of God Church, member of the Bonaparte Masonic Lodge for over fifty years and the Stockport Chapter Order of Eastern Star.

Survivors include his wife: Ethel; two sons: Terry Westercamp and Steven (Chrissy) Westercamp; six grandchildren: Grace, Joy, Josiah, Nehemiah, Elijah and Noah Westercamp; two sisters: Velma (Lloyd) Caston and Audrey Caston; four brothers: Rex (Darlea), LaVerne (Deah), Marvin (Twila) and David (Connie) Westercamp. Also surviving are several dozen nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Vivian Kreiss and Joyce (Richard) Keller and two brothers: Hubert and Max (Gail) Westercamp.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington with Reverend Mark Caston officiating. There will be a flag presentation will be held by the Bonaparte American Legion.

Those attending are encouraged to wear a mask and are required to social distance.

Memorials have been established in his memory for the Bonaparte Baptist Church or Van Buren County 4-H.

