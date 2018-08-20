John Bennage Final Arrangements

John Bennage, 77, of Danville, died peacefully during the evening of Saturday, August 18th at Great River Hospice House in West Burlington surrounded by family.

Services will be Thursday at 10am at the Danville United Methodist Church with Rev. Tammy Wirt officiating. Burial will follow at Jaggar Cemetery, rural Danville. Visitation will begin at noon Wednesday at Elliott Chapel, New London with a Masonic Service from 5 – 5:30. The family will be present to receive friends from 5:30-8pm. Memorials may be given to the Danville Fire Department or the Danville United Methodist Church in his memory. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.