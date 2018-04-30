John Arnold

John E. Arnold, 81, of Keosauqua passed away on April 23, 2018 at Van Buren County Hospital. He was born on October 31, 1936 in Van Buren County to Floyd and Kate Bartholomew Arnold. John grew up in Van Buren County and continued to live out most of his life in Keosauqua. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After his honorable discharge, he spent 53 years working for Barker Specialty Products. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, hunting for mushrooms and playing cards. He was a baseball fan and routed for the Dodgers and Cubs. John enjoyed visiting with others and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Victoria; two stepdaughters, Deb (Jason) Johnson of Stockport, Iowa, Brenda (Doug) Bartholomew of Keosauqua, Iowa; four step-grandchildren, Spencer Bartholomew, Mitchell Bartholomew, Kaitlyn Johnson, Caleb Johnson; two step-great-grandchildren, Keegan Bartholomew, Kinzley Bartholomew; a brother, Mike (Jill) Arnold of Crete, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Hazel Shipley; three brothers, Bud Arnold, Earl Arnold, Bill Arnold; and a nephew, Sam Allums.

Per John’s wishes, his body has been cremated. A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the Center Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Keosauqua with Larry Shipley officiating. A visitation with family present to greet friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue until the time of the service. Memorial contributions in John’s honor may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Memorials may be left at the church or mailed to 209 Walnut St., Keosauqua, Iowa 52565. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.