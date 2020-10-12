John Anthony “J C” Cash

John Anthony “J C” Cash, 69, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his home in Mt. Pleasant.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Father Paul Connolly officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call on Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. the family will not be present. A memorial has been established.

