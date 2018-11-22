JOHN AND SUSIE KUHENS TO SERVE AS GRAND MARSHALLS OF THE HENRY COUNTY HOLIDAY PARADE

MOUNT PLEASANT— As announced last week, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance is planning a Holiday Parade in December to encourage everyone to shop local this holiday season. We are pleased to announce that John and Susie Kuhens have been selected as this year’s Grand Marshalls!

“John and Susie Kuhens mean so much to so many in this community. We can’t think of anyone more fitting to lead us through this parade”, said Kristi Ray, Executive Vice President of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance.

John Kuhens announced his retirement from KILJ Radio in August of this year. Kuhens was one of the first people hired when the radio station was started in Mount Pleasant in 1970 when he was just 18 years old. John came to KILJ first as a deejay. He then became the morning man and sports director but can honestly claim he has done everything at the station including news coverage, sales, production, even a little engineering. John has been recognized state-wide for his talent at play-by-play for football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and soccer. He has broadcast wrestling and track meets. Locally, he is known as the voice of the Panthers but is a long-time supporter of all Henry County schools. John is known not only for his professionalism as a broadcaster but also for his quick wit and sense of humor. He truly is a crowd favorite.

On Thursday, December 6 at 4:00 pm, the Henry County Holiday Parade will wind through the downtown. Immediately following the parade, the annual Main Street Mount Pleasant Holiday on Main will take place with Santa visits, shopping, food and fun.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance includes the Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Mount Pleasant and Henry County Tourism.