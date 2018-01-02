John Allen Jones

John Allen Jones, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral services for John will be held on Friday, January 5, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church in Marshalltown. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 4 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown. Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later time. For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for John and his family.

John was born on November 21, 1926 in Floris, Iowa to Allen Perry and Hildred Rime Jones. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1944. John served his country honorably in the United States Army during World War II. On November 30, 1947, John was united in marriage to Marilyn Stump. He started work as a lithographer pressman and was later promoted to the shop Production Manager at Marshall Print. He retired in the late 80’s. John was a charter member of Hope United Methodist as well as an officer at local and state levels of the Blue Lodge and Commandery and sat on the Temple Board of Directors. As whole family projects, John designed model train layouts, built and raced slot-cars, and piloted control line and remote control model airplanes. John and Marilyn enjoyed riding their motorcycle as well as ballroom dancing.

John is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marilyn. Children: Martha (Duane) Wiley of Mt. Pleasant, Roger (Kathleen) Jones of Modesto, California and Allen Jones of Cedar Falls. Grandchildren: Benjamin Wiley of Cedar Rapids and Michelle Wiley (Peter) Mirakian of Olathe, Kansas and great grandchildren, Joseph and Daniel. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Pool of Altoona.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Hildred, two sisters and a brother.