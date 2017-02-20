John A. Hollis

John A. Hollis 66, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Murphy Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 that evening. A memorial has been established in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.