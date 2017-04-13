Joeen Brown

Joeen Brown, 88, formerly of Hillsboro died at 10:05 A.M. Wednesday April 12, 2017 at Keosauqua Health Care Center with her family by her side. She was born December 7, 1928 in rural Hillsboro to Eugene R. and Iona N. Logan Dinsmore and married Dale O. Brown on June 22, 1947 at Sharon Presbyterian Parsonage north of Farmington. He died January 19, 1991.

Joeen graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1946 and spent her adult life in Van Buren and Lee Counties where she was a farm homemaker. She had been a 4H and Girl Scout Leader in Keosauqua, loved her cats, enjoyed gardening, growing flowers and crocheting, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Joeen is survived by a daughter, Nancy Carr (Rex) of Keosauqua, a brother, Gary Dinsmore (Sam) of Houston, TX, seven grandchildren, Michelle Mize, Jason Hoaglin, Angela Darnell, Amanda Reineke, Julie Thomas, Chad Carr and Sara Weltha and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by two daughters, Jeanne Hoglin and Susan Helterbran.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday April 17, 2017 at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua with Pastor Mary Kathryn Hart officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be 10-11A.M. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will in Hillsboro Cemetery. Gifts to a memorial to be designated later by the family may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 19103 Quiet Trail, Keosauqua, IA 52565