Joe James Miller

Joe James Miller, 85, of Bonaparte, Iowa, passed away at 4:09 p.m. Monday, December 17, 2018, at his home in Bonaparte.

Born on December 18, 1932, in Mt. Sterling, Iowa, the son of Eddie and Florence (Stevenson) Miller. On November 14, 1953, he married Bertha Edna Parker in Bonaparte, Iowa. She preceded him in death on May 28, 2018.

Survivors include one daughter: Debbie Miller of Bonaparte; five grandchildren: Lezlee Miller of Bonaparte, Chad (Jennie) Simmons of Keosauqua, Amy (Josh) Simmons of Bonaparte, Lyle (Kaitlin) Sedore of Birmingham and Brady (Jessica) Sedore of Keosauqua and five great grandchildren: David, Mason, Bailee, Conner and Emery.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Edna and one daughter: Cindy Sedore and one brother: Fred.

Joe was a United States Army Veteran having served in Korea. He retired from the Chevron Fertilizer Plant. He was member of the Bonaparte American Legion. Joe was an avid Democrat and Chicago White Sox fan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, going to auctions and smoking his pipe.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Friday, December 21, 2018, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington where the family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. that evening .

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, December 21, 2018, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington with Pastor Michael Elrod officiating.

Following the service his body will be cremated.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018, at the Bonaparte Cemetery with Pastor Michael Elrod officiating. Full Military Rites will be presented by the Bonaparte American Legion.

Memorials have been established in his memory for Bonaparte First Responders or Farmington EMT’s.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.