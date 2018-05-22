Joe Henson

Joe Glenn Henson, 65, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away at 2:12 p.m. Sunday, May 20, 2018, at his home in Fort Madison.

Born January 26, 1953 in LaHarpe, Illinois, the son of Euke Ester and Retta Fae (King) Henson.

Survivors include his three brothers: Leroy “Pete” (Patty) Henson of Nauvoo, Illinois, Harold (Vicky) Henson of Hamilton, Illinois and Larry Dean Henson of St. Louis, Missouri. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; two sisters: Mary Evelyn Henson and Geneva Boyer; two brothers: Howard and Lawrence “Pete” Henson and one step-sister: Shirley King Stephens.

Joe attended Nauvoo-Colusa High School. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a plumber and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz – Banks and Beals Funeral Home for cremation.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 24, 2018 at the Keokuk National Cemetery with full military rites presented by the Nauvoo American Legion Post #711.

Memorials have been established in his memory to the Nauvoo Veteran’s Memorial and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz – Banks and Beals Funeral Home, P.O. Box 201, Nauvoo, Illinois 62354.

Schmitz – Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo is assisting the family with arrangements.