Jody Bair

Jody Bair, 85, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Monday, July 3, 2017, at the Golden Years Assisted Living complex in Walworth, WI.

Visitation will begin after 12:00 noon on Friday, September 29th at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. that evening. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, September 30th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church with the Rev. Paul Connolly, celebrant. Inurnment will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery of Sigourney, IA, at a later date. Memorials have been established to the Keswick American Legion Auxiliary or St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.