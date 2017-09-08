Joanne Spiesz

Joanne Spiesz, 75 of rural Croton, Iowa, passed away at 3:06 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2017 at the Fort Madison Community Hospital in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Born December 31, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Sorrells) Wagner. On July 2, 1966, she married Eugene Spiesz near Croton, Iowa.

Survivors include her husband, Eugene; two daughters, Kathy Woodley of Keokuk, Iowa and Diane Holcomb of Isom, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Barry Combs, Elizabeth Miles, Brandon Holcomb, and Kevin Holcomb; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one half-sister, Bettie Davis.

Joanne was a member of the Embury United Methodist Church. She retired from Sheaffer Pen Company, where she worked as an inspector. Joanne enjoyed quilting, crocheting, cross stitching, watching movies, and collecting antiques. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye Fan.

Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa, where the family will meet with friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2017 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa with Pastor Peg Ellingson officiating.

Burial will be in Embury Cemetery in rural Donnellson, Iowa.

Memorials may be made to Embury Cemetery.

Schmitz Funeral Home Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com