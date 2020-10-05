Joanne Hartman

Joanne Wilkerson Hartman, 85 of Wapello, formally of Morning Sun, died Saturday, October, 3, 2020 at Wapello Specialty Care.

Graveside services have been set for 11:00AM, Friday, October, 9, 2020 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Morning Sun, IA with Pastor Jason Collier officiating. A facebook livestream will be available on the funeral homes facebook page. Her body has been cremated. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to the United Church of Crawfordsville. Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.

Joanne was born December 31, 1934 in Wapello, IA the daughter of William and Lena (Beard) Maddux. She was married to Maynard Wilkerson September 1, 1951 and later Billy Hartman on November 20, 1992.

She was a member of the United Church of Crawfordsville, an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Chicago Cubs fan. She was employed with the City of Morning Sun and Wal Mart in Washington.

Survivors include children Linda Renken of Olatha, KS, Jeffrey Wilkerson (Teri) of Morning Sun, Rhonda Meyer of Coralville, Jim Wilkerson (Debra) of Winfield, Ed Wilkerson (Kerry) of Morning Sun and Rita Wilkerson of Mt. Pleasant; three step children; siblings Beverly Stephens of Wapello, Barb Keltner of Wapello, Bill Maddux (Donna) of Wapello, Judy Egghart of Montana and Dennis Maddux of Overland Park, KS; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, two son in laws and two grandsons.