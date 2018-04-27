Joan Lance

Joan Lance, 75, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, April 26, 2018 at New London Specialty Care.

The funeral service for Joan Lance will be 10:30 AM on Monday, April 30 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. Pastor Jeffrey A. McPheron of the Trenton United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will be in the Finley Chapel Cemetery, rural Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 2-7 PM on Sunday, April 29 at Kimzey Funeral Home. The family will be present to receive friends from 3-5 PM Sunday afternoon.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to HCI Care Services or the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com