Jimmy N. Pham, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m., on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

A funeral mass will be held at 9:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, with Reverend Joseph Phung celebrating. Burial will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Born August 14, 1940, in Long An, Vietnam, Jimmy Nhut Pham was the son of Tay Son Pham and Di Thi Nguyen. He graduated from high school in Saigon. Jimmy traveled to the United States to train with the U.S. Air Force before joining the Vietnam Forces for the war in his home country. While serving he worked on helicopters and was a gunner. In 1972, he married Ann Nhon Le in Vietnam. In 1990, he moved to the state of Washington and later moved to Mt. Pleasant in 1997.

While living in Vietnam, Jimmy was a goldsmith. He worked in landscape while living in Washington, and ended his working career doing odd jobs and working on the maintenance crew at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

Spending time with his family was Jimmy’s favorite pastime. He loved fishing and liked being outdoors and going to casinos.

Jimmy is survived by a daughter, Thuy “Tina” Pham of Mt. Pleasant, IA; three sons, Anthony (Lien Nguyen) Pham of Portland, OR; Jason (Kassi) Pham of Iowa City, IA, and Lee Pham of Seattle, WA; along with nine grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, both living in Vietnam.

Along with his parents and wife, Jimmy was preceded in death by a brother.