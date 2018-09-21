Jim G. Epperson, 80, of rural Lockridge, IA, passed away Thursday, September 20, 2018, at his home with family at his side. The family will greet friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2018, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, September 24, 2018, at Wellspring Evangelical Free Church, with Pastor Jim Watters officiating. Burial will be in Church of the Brethren Cemetery, near Batavia, IA. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Wellspring Evangelical Free Church, Right to Life Educational Foundation, or Shriners Children’s Hospital. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com. Born December 14, 1937, in Iowa City, IA, Jim Garner was the son of Floyd Luther and Ruby Pearl Middleton Epperson. He was a graduate of Marion Community High School. Jim served in the United States Army during peacetime in Korea and at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. At the time of his discharge, he held the rank of corporal. On September 18, 1966, Jim married Doris “Dee” Buckingham in Cedar Rapids, IA. Following his discharge from the Army, Jim was employed at Collins Radio as a painter and then did construction, working for others and independently. He was a cowboy, using his skills on ranches in Nebraska. For many years, Jim was a law enforcement officer, working as a policeman for twenty years in Alliance, NE. Prior to his retirement in 2005, Jim served five years as a deputy sheriff in Dundy County, NE. In 2014, he moved to the rural Lockridge area to be near family. Having a close relationship with his Lord, Jim was a member of Wellspring Evangelical Free Church in Mt. Pleasant, served in leadership roles at churches in New Jersey and Nebraska, and did a two-year mission at Camp Shiloh in Mendham, NJ. He enjoyed hunting, horses and spending time with family, friends, and his German shepherd, Kykin. Jim was a member of Police Officers Association of Nebraska. A gun enthusiast, Jim participated in Tri-State Law Enforcement Shooting Competition from which he won several trophies for his marksmanship. He was a firearms instructor for several years. Along with his loving wife, Dee, of 52 years, Jim is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Epperson of Lake Wales, FL, along with many family and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Clint Garner Epperson; and a sister and her husband, Clarine and Don Flatt.

