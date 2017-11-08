Jewelry Store Theft

Mt. Pleasant Police are seeking information regarding a theft at Becker’s Jewelry Tuesday afternoon. Just before 3 pm an individual entered the store and asked to look at some jewelry. He then grabbed the items from the clerk’s hand and fled the store. The suspect is described as black male, about 6 feet tall, wearing dark colored clothing. Police say the subject ran East on Monroe Street and then entered an alley headed north. Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area and who may have witnessed anything suspicious to call the Mt. Pleasant Police at 319-385-1450.