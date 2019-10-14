Jesse Brewer

Jesse Brewer, 85, of Stockport, Iowa passed away at 5:36 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Arbor Court Retirement Home in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

He was born on November 25, 1933, the son of Charles and Clara (Jones) Brewer in Blandinsville, Illinois. On January 11, 1958, he married D. June Powelson in Stronghurst, Illinois. Jesse is survived by his wife: June; two children: Jo (Michael) King of Burlington, Iowa and Jefferey Lee Brewer of Burlington, Iowa; three grandchildren: Michele, Joshua, and Katje and his sister: Pauline Dunn of Macomb, Illinios. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister; Iona Craynon and brother: C. Robert Brewer. Jesse grew up in rural Blandinsville, Illinois and helped on the family farm. He served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany for four years. After serving his country and returning home, Jesse married his wife June. The Brewer Family moved to Stockport, Iowa, in the 1970’s where they bought the Tarpleywick farm. Jesse farmed and raised hogs and cattle. He enjoyed living and working on the farm and especially loved his wife’s photography.

Friends may call after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk, Iowa, with full military rites.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.