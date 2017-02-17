Jerry W. McClure

Jerry W. McClure, 56 of Keosauqua died at 5:22 P.M. Wednesday February 15, 2017 at University Hospital, Iowa City. He was born June 9, 1960 in Keosauqua to Norlan L and Shirley A. Livesay McClure and married Gwen Troutman in 1981 at West Burlington Christian Church. They later divorced.

Jerry grew up in Keosauqua, graduated from Van Buren High School in 1978 and had attended classes at Indian Hills for a while before becoming a truck driver. He lived in West Burlington from 1979 to 1980, in Wever from 1980-1991, New London 1992-1996 and in 1996 he moved back to Keosauqua. Jerry loved driving semi-trucks, which he did as long as he was able. After that he traded the driver’s seat for a job being a truck dispatcher. Most of all Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving are his girlfriend, LaVola Hatton of Ft. Madison, two sons, Nick McClure of Keosauqua and Matthew McClure (Britany) of West Point, a grandson, Logan Dean McClure, his parents, Norlan and Shirley McClure of Keosauqua, a brother, Gary Dean McClure (Amy) of Clarksville, TN, a sister, Debbie Ann Patterson (Troy) of West Burlington, nephews, Alex McClure (Kelly) of Memphis, TN, Tyler Patterson and Zach Patterson, and a niece, Emma Patterson of West Burlington, two brothers-in-law, Wade Troutman (Yvonne) and their children of Bonaparte and Jeff Furnald (Penny) and children of West Burlington, LaVola’s children, John Helenthal (Jessica), daughter, Tiara and sons, John and Bentley, David Helenthal (Sara) daughters, Mandy and Kylie and son, David, Richard Manley “Kent” (Sasha) and sons, Quinton Casanova “Nova”, Hunter, Evan, Cameron and Micah, Daryl Manley (Shaye), daughter, Neveah and son, Eli, his ex-wife, Gwen Troutman and her parents Dick and Francy Troutman.

Funeral services will be at 2P.M. Saturday February 18, 2017 at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua with family officiating. Visitation will open at 3P.M. Friday at the funeral home with family present 6-8 P.M. for a time of visitation and celebration of Jerry’s life. Burial will be in Fellows Cemetery, Keosauqua. Memorials to Shriner Children’s Hospitals may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 1365 250th Avenue, West Point, IA 52656.