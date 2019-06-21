Jerry Sammons

Jerry L. Sammons, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Park Place Elder Living.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Jeff McPheron officiating. Burial will be at White Oak Cemetery near Trenton, IA. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Every Step Hospice or White Oak Cemetery. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.