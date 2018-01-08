Jeffrey William McKinnon

Jeffrey William McKinnon 73, of New London, Iowa, died January 6, 2018 at the Great River Klein Center after an extended illness.

The memorial service for Jeffrey McKinnon will be at 11:00 am Friday at Elliott Chapel with Pastor Dean Graber and Mr. Mike Byrum officiating. Military rites will be by the Henry County Honor Guard. Visitation will begin at 9:00 with the family present to receive friends one hour prior to the service. Cremation has been accorded and inurnment will be at Burge Cemetery at a later date. Memorials have been established for New London High School Athletics and Great River Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.