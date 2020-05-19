Jeffrey L. Adkison

Jeffrey L. Adkison, 70, of Washington passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home in Washington.

Jeff was born on February 27, 1950, in Kewanee, Illinois, the son of Lyndell & Catherine (Reno) Adkison. He was united in marriage to Denise Drescher on May 22, 1971, in Cambridge, Illinois. Jeff was a truck driver for several companies before owning and operating his own truck line. He enjoyed cars, spending time in the garage working on things and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife Denise of 48 years of Washington, his daughter Cori (Shane) Wenger of Kalona, his son Scott (Shelly) Adkison of Lockridge, grandsons, Austin Adkison and Colton Adkison, step grandchildren, Danan (Christy) Wenger and Kyrra (Titeus) Miller, step great grandsons, Cole and Jaden Miller, his mother-in-law, Lauretta Drescher of Indianapolis, IN, sisters-in-law, Elaine Adkison of Marion and Gina Page of Indianapolis, Indiana, his nieces, Tari (Rod) Jones of Marion, Chris (Steve) Frick of Blue Grass and Jessica (Justin) Berg of Indianapolis, Indiana, and six great nieces and nephews, and his faithful dog Tucker.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Timothy Adkison, father-in-law Clarence Drescher, brother-in-law, Kevin Page and his loving pets, Bella, Zina, Dolly and Zeke.

According to his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, and no services are planned.

