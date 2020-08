Jeffrey D. Wells

Graveside Services for Jeffrey D. Wells, 62 of Oskaloosa, Iowa will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Salem East Cemetery, with Reverend David Bracht-Wagner officiating the service. Burial will be in the Salem East Cemetery.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for his arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com