Jeffery Wayne Arbogast, 57, of New London, died Monday, August 10, 2020, in a motor vehicle accident near Olds, IA.

A memorial service for Jeff will be held at 11 AM on Sat., Aug. 15, at the Heatilator Center for the Performing Arts in Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call on Fri., Aug. 14, to sign the register from 9 AM to 3 PM at the Kimzey Funeral Home. Visitation will continue with the family present from 4 – 7 PM at the Wright Family Pavilion on the Midwest Old Threshers Grounds.

Masks will be required for attendance at the visitations and memorial service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been started to establish a Henry County Freedom Rock. Online condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com

Jeff was born January 11, 1963, in Washington, IA. He was the son of Howard Wayne and Fonda Rae (Detrick) Arbogast. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant Community High School in 1982. On July 28, 1984, at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant, Jeff was united in marriage to Tamara (Tami) Dawn Fariss.

Jeff began his career as a construction worker and then worked 11 years at Wal-Mart Distribution Center in Mt. Pleasant, IA. Jeff worked at the Iowa Department of Transportation for 20 years in Maintenance and Survey.

The most rewarding part of Jeff’s life was his dedication to family. He believed family, whether related by blood or not, was the most important part of life. He was known as Uncle Jeff by many. He was the best Papa, always teaching while having fun. He loved cooking for the family and had many specialties. His heart and home were always open to all he called friends. Jeff didn’t know a stranger. It wasn’t unusual for him to drop everything and attend a significant event or help with a project. Jeff extended help by donating blood throughout his life and being a tissue donor after death.

Jeff had a wide variety of interests, most of which involved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, shooting, corn hole bag tossing, 4-wheeling and riding his motorcycle. He was very adept in slow-pitch softball and coached girls’ softball. When not outside, Jeff could be found in his shop, solving cryptogram puzzles, or playing cards.

Those thankful for sharing in Jeff’s life include his wife of 36 years, Tami of New London; his mother, Fonda Arbogast of Mt. Pleasant; 3 children – Amanda (Kyle) Bork and Daniel Arbogast, all of Cedar Rapids, IA and Johnny Mertens of New London, IA; a sister, Deb (Tim) Stookesberry of Mt. Pleasant, 2 grandchildren – Kayden Jeffery Bork and Connor Riley Bork; Extended family of Ashley (Seth) Krogmeier and son Jayce, Brittney Helms and children Payton and Oakley, Jason (Tye) Fariss and their children Jason and Jayden, Blake (Uyen) Smith and their children Adrianna and Liam; a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as other relatives and friends.

Jeff is preceded in death by his father Howard Arbogast, a sister Carla Arbogast and a brother-in-infancy, Daniel Arbogast.