Jeffery Thomas Dean Oaks

Jeffery Thomas Dean Oaks, 36, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 20, 2018 at his home in Farmington. Jeff was born on September 23, 1981 in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Jeff was 18-years-old when he left home to go off to college in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. During his time in Cedar Rapids, Jeff owned his own business until 2012 when he wanted to move back home around his family.

Jeff had a huge heart and loved hard. On his return back home, he went to work as a teacher aid for Harmony. He loved his job because of his love for children and sports. He became an assistant coach for the Harmony football team.

Jeff loved his family and friends, and adored his nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Jeff is survived by his parents Connie Boyd, Jeffrey Oaks and step-mother Jennifer Whippie, all of Farmington, Iowa. Also, by his two sisters: April (Nate) Smith of Gladwin, Iowa, Ricki Jo Boyd of Farmington, Iowa and one brother: John (Jenny) Oaks of Kahoka, Missouri. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles of Iowa, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Friends may call and meet with the family from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. noon on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, Iowa.

There will be a celebration of life, graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to help with expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com. Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.