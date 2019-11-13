Jefferson County Search and Investigation ends with Arrest

On November 12, at approximately 6:44 P.M. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an unknown injury motor vehicle rollover accident on Highway 34 at the 214 exit. Deputies already in the area arrived within 4 minutes and could not locate the driver.

The deputies on the scene investigated the accident, had the vehicle towed and left the scene. In contacting the registered owner of the vehicle, deputies were advised the owner had sold the car a few months prior but could not recall the person they sold it to.

On this same date at 7:57 P.M. Jefferson County Law Center dispatch received a phone call from a female advising that her uncle, Charles Lahr Jr. was the person driving the vehicle and that he was injured badly and needed medical attention. Deputies responded back to the area and started a systematic search.

Once back in the area and realizing that the search area was large, multiple law enforcement and fire departments were dispatched to the area. Jefferson County EMA responded and incident command was established. After a systematic search was done for over 3 hours on the ground, the Iowa State Patrol sent an aircraft equipped with forward looking infra-red to the scene from Marshalltown to search.

Following the foot and air search, no one was found. The scene was secured at 12:30 A.M.

On November 13, 2019 at 5:52 A.M. Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to the Lockridge Post Office for a suspicious person in the lobby. Arriving deputies interviewed the male and identified him as the driver of the car involved in the accident; Charles Lahr Jr, who had no apparent injuries. Lahr was arrested and charged with the following offenses….Driving while license suspended, failure to maintain control, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to transfer title and failure to provide accident related financial liability. Lahr was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

Law enforcement assisting on this call were Fairfield Police, Iowa State Patrol and Jefferson County Law Center Dispatchers. Fire Departments assisting were from Fairfield, Packwood, Libertyville and Lockridge. Midwest ambulance also responded as well as 2 civilians who heard the call and volunteered to help.

A criminal charge is only an accusation and the Defendants are presumed innocent until and if found guilty in a Court of Law.