JEFFERSON COUNTY FATAL ACCIDENT

A single vehicle fatal crash occurred about 8 a.m. Saturday in rural Jefferson County when a van driven by Wendy Le Ann Courtney, 42, of Ottumwa, left County Road H43, north of 240th Street. She died at the scene, and an 8-year-old male passenger was transported by a helicopter ambulance to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to the State Patrol. The Patrol said Courtney’s vehicle had been southbound when it entered the east ditch, struck an embankment and vaulted, then rolled and came to rest on its top.