Jefferson County Fair Royalty

Kristen Daughtery was selected as the 2018 Greater Jefferson County Fair Queen Wednesday evening. She was one of 6 contestants. Hollie Nelson first runner up. Katie Jones was named Miss Congeniality. Scout Lock was chosen the 2018 Little Miss and Lauren White is 1st Runner Up. Hollie Nelson and Makenna Myers being selected for the KMCD, Heartland Co-op Youth Ag Award recipient. The Fair continues today with open class exhibits, the Sheep Show, 20th annual water splash off and a Rodeo in the grandstand.