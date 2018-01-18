Jeanine Marie AndersonWritten by Theresa Rose on January 18, 2018
Jeanine Marie Anderson, 49, of New London, died January 17, 2018 at her home.
The funeral service for Jeanine Anderson will be 3:00 Tuesday, January 23 at Elliott Chapel with Reverend Deb Kinney officiating. Visitation will begin at nine with the family present to receive friends at 1:00 until the time of service. According to her wishes, her body will be cremated following the services and inurnment will be held in Middletown Cemetery at a later date.
A memorial has been established to help the family with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.