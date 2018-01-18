Jeanine Marie Anderson

Jeanine Marie Anderson, 49, of New London, died January 17, 2018 at her home.

The funeral service for Jeanine Anderson will be 3:00 Tuesday, January 23 at Elliott Chapel with Reverend Deb Kinney officiating. Visitation will begin at nine with the family present to receive friends at 1:00 until the time of service. According to her wishes, her body will be cremated following the services and inurnment will be held in Middletown Cemetery at a later date.

A memorial has been established to help the family with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.